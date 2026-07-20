260721-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 21, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting new U.S. Army handheld TBI detectors. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 04:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92867
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111852883.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Handheld TBI Detectors, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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