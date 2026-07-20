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    KMC Update - PCS Preparation and Adjustment Strategies

    KMC Update - PCS Preparation and Adjustment Strategies

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.20.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on permanent change of station (PCS) preparation tips with U.S. Army Sgt. Dayton Crawford, Veterinary Readiness Activity Rheinland-Pfalz human resources sergeant, and managing the challenges of adjusting to life overseas with Andrew Bock, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program prevention coordinator, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 21, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 08:30
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92866
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111852690.mp3
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - PCS Preparation and Adjustment Strategies, by A1C Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Public Health Command
    ASAP
    PCS

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