KMC Update - PCS Preparation and Adjustment Strategies

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on permanent change of station (PCS) preparation tips with U.S. Army Sgt. Dayton Crawford, Veterinary Readiness Activity Rheinland-Pfalz human resources sergeant, and managing the challenges of adjusting to life overseas with Andrew Bock, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program prevention coordinator, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 21, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 08:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92866
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111852690.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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