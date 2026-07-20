NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 21, 2026) A 30-second radio spot informing Sailors across Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay of summer safety tips. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated Armed Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 03:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92862
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111852481.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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