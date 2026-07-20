KMC Update – PFRA Assistance and ASAP Office

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where U.S. Air Force Maj. Amanda Diaz, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Health Promotion element chief, shares information regarding the Fuel Recover Perform Program on July 17, 2026. Meanwhile, Andrew Bock, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) prevention specialist, provides an additional service ASAP provides on July 17, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 03:20
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92859
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111850348.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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