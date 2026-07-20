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    KMC Update – PFRA Assistance and ASAP Office

    KMC Update – PFRA Assistance and ASAP Office

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.19.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where U.S. Air Force Maj. Amanda Diaz, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Health Promotion element chief, shares information regarding the Fuel Recover Perform Program on July 17, 2026. Meanwhile, Andrew Bock, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) prevention specialist, provides an additional service ASAP provides on July 17, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 03:20
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92859
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111850348.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update – PFRA Assistance and ASAP Office, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    ASAP
    health promotion
    86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    physical fitness
    PFRA

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