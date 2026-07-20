A 15-second radio spot encouraging service members to reduce the risk of workout-related injuries by practicing proper warm-ups, recovery, and exercise techniques while utilizing fitness resources available through local MWR Fitness Centers. The spot will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 20, 2026, to July 20, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 03:19
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92858
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111850346.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Injury Prevention, by A1C Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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