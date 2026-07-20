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    Radio Spot - Stress Management

    Radio Spot - Stress Management

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.19.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot encouraging service members to recognize the signs of stress and utilize stress management resources available through Army Community Service. The spot will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 20, 2026, to July 20, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 03:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92857
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111850344.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Stress Management, by A1C Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Community Service
    stress management
    mental health

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