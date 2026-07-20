Radio Spot - Outdoor Recreation

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A 15-second radio spot encouraging service members and their families to take advantage of equipment rentals and outdoor activities available through Outdoor Recreation. The spot will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 20, 2026, to July 20, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)