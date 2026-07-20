A 15-second radio spot encouraging service members and their families to take advantage of equipment rentals and outdoor activities available through Outdoor Recreation. The spot will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 20, 2026, to July 20, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 03:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92856
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111850323.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Outdoor Recreation, by A1C Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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