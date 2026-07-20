AFN Naples Radio News- Europe Partnership Flight in Albania and Bavarian Construction Officials in USAG Ansbach

260720-N-GL546-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 20, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting military officials from six nations including the U.S., meeting for the Europe Partnership Flight in Albania, and USAG Ansbach welcoming a delegation from Bavarian Construction authorities. (U.S. Navy audio by Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela.)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 09:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92855
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111850294.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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