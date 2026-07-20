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    AFN Naples Radio News - FASEX 26.2 and US AAMDS Poland Change of Command

    AFN Naples Radio News - FASEX 26.2 and US AAMDS Poland Change of Command

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.20.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    AFN Naples

    260720-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 20, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Airmen conducted exercise FASEX 26.2 and change of command ceremony for the U.S. Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 09:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92854
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111850283.mp3
    Length: 00:02:09
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - FASEX 26.2 and US AAMDS Poland Change of Command, by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Republic of Djibouti (Djibouti)
    Airmen
    change of command
    U.S. Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System

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