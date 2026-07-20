AFN Naples Radio News - FASEX 26.2 and US AAMDS Poland Change of Command

260720-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 20, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Airmen conducted exercise FASEX 26.2 and change of command ceremony for the U.S. Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 09:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92854
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111850283.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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