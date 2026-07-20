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    The Maintainer Podcast - Episode 12

    The Maintainer Podcast - Episode 12

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Audio by Jared Patch 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    In this episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we explore how strong leadership, technical expertise, and the next generation of maintainers are shaping the future of the Navy’s surface force. Hear from MARMC Executive Officer Captain Dennis Richardson as he shares his perspective on leadership, innovation, and keeping ships mission-ready. Then, Captain Thomas, Commanding Officer of SIMA Norfolk, discusses the return of Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activities and how they’re rebuilding Sailor technical proficiency for the fleet of tomorrow. Finally, we spotlight MARMC’s Code 295, whose highly specialized team keeps some of the fleet’s most critical combat systems operating at peak performance. Join us as we take a closer look at the people and partnerships driving fleet readiness every day.


    (00:00:00) Intro


    (00:01:25) CO Update with Captain Dan Hemminger


    (00:05:41) MARMC Executive Officer Captain Dennis Richardson


    (00:29:31) SIMA Norfolk Commanding Officer Captain Megan Thomas


    (00:56:24) Code 295 Acting Branch Head Dave Hamaty


    (01:08:53) Wrap Up


    (01:09:33) Sign-Offs


    (01:10:10) Outro


    Social Media Links:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MARMC
    https://www.facebook.com/MidatlanticRMC/
    https://www.instagram.com/midatlantic_rmc/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/mid-atlantic-regional-maintenance-center

    https://www.facebook.com/people/Shore-Intermediate-Maintenance-Activity-Norfolk/61589204612434/


    Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 08:13
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92852
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111850179.mp3
    Length: 01:10:44
    Artist MARMC Public Affairs
    Year 2026
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Maintainer Podcast - Episode 12, by Jared Patch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MARMC
    Regional Maintenance Center
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    The Maintainer Podcast
    SIMA Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity Norfolk

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