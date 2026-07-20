The Maintainer Podcast - Episode 12

In this episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we explore how strong leadership, technical expertise, and the next generation of maintainers are shaping the future of the Navy’s surface force. Hear from MARMC Executive Officer Captain Dennis Richardson as he shares his perspective on leadership, innovation, and keeping ships mission-ready. Then, Captain Thomas, Commanding Officer of SIMA Norfolk, discusses the return of Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activities and how they’re rebuilding Sailor technical proficiency for the fleet of tomorrow. Finally, we spotlight MARMC’s Code 295, whose highly specialized team keeps some of the fleet’s most critical combat systems operating at peak performance. Join us as we take a closer look at the people and partnerships driving fleet readiness every day.
(00:00:00) Intro
(00:01:25) CO Update with Captain Dan Hemminger
(00:05:41) MARMC Executive Officer Captain Dennis Richardson
(00:29:31) SIMA Norfolk Commanding Officer Captain Megan Thomas
(00:56:24) Code 295 Acting Branch Head Dave Hamaty
(01:08:53) Wrap Up
(01:09:33) Sign-Offs
(01:10:10) Outro
Social Media Links:
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MARMC
https://www.facebook.com/MidatlanticRMC/
https://www.instagram.com/midatlantic_rmc/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/mid-atlantic-regional-maintenance-center
https://www.facebook.com/people/Shore-Intermediate-Maintenance-Activity-Norfolk/61589204612434/
Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 08:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92852
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111850179.mp3
|Length:
|01:10:44
|Artist
|MARMC Public Affairs
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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