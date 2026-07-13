NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 17, 2026) Radio spot promotes the Arrive Alive program. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and Department Of War personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 09:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92844
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111846384.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arrive Alive, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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