An informational audio spot reminds soldiers in the Vicenza Military Community to plan their fall college courses and use their Army Tuition Assistance benefits. It emphasizes that active-duty soldiers can receive up to $4,500 per year and should contact the Education Center to start the planning and approval process early.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 09:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92843
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111846304.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR Vicenza Center Urges Soldiers to Use Tuition Assistance, by SGT Gregory Menke and SGT Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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