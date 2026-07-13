MWR Vicenza Center Urges Soldiers to Use Tuition Assistance

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An informational audio spot reminds soldiers in the Vicenza Military Community to plan their fall college courses and use their Army Tuition Assistance benefits. It emphasizes that active-duty soldiers can receive up to $4,500 per year and should contact the Education Center to start the planning and approval process early.