(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    MWR Vicenza Center Urges Soldiers to Use Tuition Assistance

    MWR Vicenza Center Urges Soldiers to Use Tuition Assistance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.16.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke and Sgt. Charlie Duke

    AFN Vicenza

    An informational audio spot reminds soldiers in the Vicenza Military Community to plan their fall college courses and use their Army Tuition Assistance benefits. It emphasizes that active-duty soldiers can receive up to $4,500 per year and should contact the Education Center to start the planning and approval process early.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 09:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92843
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111846304.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Vicenza Center Urges Soldiers to Use Tuition Assistance, by SGT Gregory Menke and SGT Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio