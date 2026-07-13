(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    AFN Vicenza Promotes Summer Water Safety

    AFN Vicenza Promotes Summer Water Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.16.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke and Sgt. Charlie Duke

    AFN Vicenza

    An audio PSA reminds the Vicenza Military Community about the importance of water safety. The spot notes that drowning is a leading cause of accidental death and advises listeners to review safety guidelines with their group before heading to the water. It directs personnel to find guides and classes by searching for Vicenza MWR water safety.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 09:20
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92842
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111846289.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Vicenza Promotes Summer Water Safety, by SGT Gregory Menke and SGT Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio