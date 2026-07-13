AFN Vicenza Promotes Summer Water Safety

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An audio PSA reminds the Vicenza Military Community about the importance of water safety. The spot notes that drowning is a leading cause of accidental death and advises listeners to review safety guidelines with their group before heading to the water. It directs personnel to find guides and classes by searching for Vicenza MWR water safety.