An audio PSA reminds the Vicenza Military Community about the importance of water safety. The spot notes that drowning is a leading cause of accidental death and advises listeners to review safety guidelines with their group before heading to the water. It directs personnel to find guides and classes by searching for Vicenza MWR water safety.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 09:20
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92842
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111846289.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Vicenza Promotes Summer Water Safety, by SGT Gregory Menke and SGT Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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