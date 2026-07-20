Sundaes on Tuesdays

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 16, 2026) A 15-second radio spot informing Sailors across Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay about upcoming ice cream specials on July 16, 2026. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated Armed Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 09:06
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92839
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111846080.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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