(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Sundaes on Tuesdays

    Sundaes on Tuesdays

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    07.15.2026

    Audio by Justin Stack 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 16, 2026) A 15-second radio spot informing Sailors across Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay about upcoming ice cream specials on July 16, 2026. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated Armed Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Justin Stack)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 09:06
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92839
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111846080.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sundaes on Tuesdays, by Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio