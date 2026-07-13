260715 Spangdahlem Radio News CSAF Letter

The following is a radio news report about the letter from the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2026. The purpose of the letter is to strengthen readiness by having Airman focus on fitness and appearance standards. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 08:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92834
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111846064.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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