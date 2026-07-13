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    260715 Spangdahlem Radio News CSAF Letter

    260715 Spangdahlem Radio News CSAF Letter

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.13.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report about the letter from the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2026. The purpose of the letter is to strengthen readiness by having Airman focus on fitness and appearance standards. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 08:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92834
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111846064.mp3
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260715 Spangdahlem Radio News CSAF Letter, by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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