260720 Spangdahlem Radio News European Partnership Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92832" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. The European Partnership Flight provides a forum for bilateral and multilateral discussion on key aspects of air base operations while allowing participants to exchange technical knowledge and address shared operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)