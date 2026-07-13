260720 Spangdahlem Radio News European Partnership Flight

The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. The European Partnership Flight provides a forum for bilateral and multilateral discussion on key aspects of air base operations while allowing participants to exchange technical knowledge and address shared operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 08:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92832
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111846053.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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