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    260717 Spangdahlem Radio News Defense Innovation Unit

    260717 Spangdahlem Radio News Defense Innovation Unit

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The U.S. Air Force’s development of next-generation uncrewed aircraft initiative focuses on developing flexible, affordable and modular intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike platforms to support future operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 08:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92831
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111846031.mp3
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260717 Spangdahlem Radio News Defense Innovation Unit, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Radio news
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airmen 1st Class Keithler Bellany

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