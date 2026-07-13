260717 Spangdahlem Radio News Defense Innovation Unit

The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The U.S. Air Force’s development of next-generation uncrewed aircraft initiative focuses on developing flexible, affordable and modular intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike platforms to support future operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 08:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92831
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111846031.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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