The following is a radio news report covering Exercise COMBAT ARCHER U.K. 2026 in the United Kingdom at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2026. The exercise certifies participating units in end-to-end combat weapons employment prior to deployment while strengthening combat readiness and allied interoperability. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 08:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92830
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111846029.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260716 Spangdahlem Radio News COMBAT ARCHER UK 2026, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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