AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Aviano

260717-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 17, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff visiting Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 09:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92829
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111846009.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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