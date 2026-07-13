AFN-Kunsan spreads the word on the dangers of not cleaning out the lint in the shared laundry room in a fun game show parody. (U.S. Air Force recording by Tech. Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 20:33
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92824
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111845281.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN-Kunsan Spots: Worst Types of People!, by TSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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