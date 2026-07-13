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    AFN-Kunsan Spots: Worst Types of People!

    AFN-Kunsan Spots: Worst Types of People!

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.13.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Kunsan

    AFN-Kunsan spreads the word on the dangers of not cleaning out the lint in the shared laundry room in a fun game show parody. (U.S. Air Force recording by Tech. Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 20:33
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92824
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111845281.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN-Kunsan Spots: Worst Types of People!, by TSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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