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    The LOGSTAT: Sustaining in the Shadows - ARSOF Support

    The LOGSTAT: Sustaining in the Shadows - ARSOF Support

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    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #61: Sustainment in the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) has its own unique challenges and opportunities which begins with the group support battalion (GSB). Throughout this episode CPT Garett Pyle discusses how sustainment in SOF compares to the regular Army with LTC James Broadie, Commander of the 10th GSB and CPT Heidy Shi, Deputy SPO of the 10th GSB. They analyze the role the GSB plays, how they are adapting to meet the challenges of large scale combat operations, and talent management for those interested in joining SOF.

    CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos
    Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6051OaepwM0

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 09:30
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92815
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111843536.mp3
    Length: 00:38:39
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The LOGSTAT: Sustaining in the Shadows - ARSOF Support, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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