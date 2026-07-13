The LOGSTAT: Sustaining in the Shadows - ARSOF Support

Episode #61: Sustainment in the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) has its own unique challenges and opportunities which begins with the group support battalion (GSB). Throughout this episode CPT Garett Pyle discusses how sustainment in SOF compares to the regular Army with LTC James Broadie, Commander of the 10th GSB and CPT Heidy Shi, Deputy SPO of the 10th GSB. They analyze the role the GSB plays, how they are adapting to meet the challenges of large scale combat operations, and talent management for those interested in joining SOF.
CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos
Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6051OaepwM0
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 09:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92815
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111843536.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:39
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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