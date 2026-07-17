Combat Archer UK 2026 - News In One July 17, 2026

In this News In One:
Multiple units from the U.S. Air Force and the U.K. Royal Air Force kicked off Combat Archer U.K., an annual exercise hosted by U.S. Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, intended to test and validate front-line air to air weapons capabilities across the European theater.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 03:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92811
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111843449.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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