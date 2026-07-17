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    Combat Archer UK 2026 - News In One July 17, 2026

    Combat Archer UK 2026 - News In One July 17, 2026

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    Multiple units from the U.S. Air Force and the U.K. Royal Air Force kicked off Combat Archer U.K., an annual exercise hosted by U.S. Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, intended to test and validate front-line air to air weapons capabilities across the European theater.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 03:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92811
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111843449.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Archer UK 2026 - News In One July 17, 2026, by SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Combat Archer UK

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