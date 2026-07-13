Dialogue Episode 59 - Code, Cognition, Competition - A Dialogue with Regional Center Experts on AI, Cyber, and Emerging Technologies

Artifical Intelligence is transforming strategic competition not simply through technological innovation, but by challenging governments, institutions, and societies to adapt faster than ever before. In Episode 59, Dr. Nate Allen, Dr. Kelsey Frazer, Dr. Sae Schatz, and Dr. Inez Miyamoto explore how AI, cyber, and emerging technologies are reshaping governance, resilience, cognition, and security across Africa, the Arctic, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 16:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92807
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111843240.mp3
|Length:
|01:10:11
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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