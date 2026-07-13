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    Dialogue Episode 59 - Code, Cognition, Competition - A Dialogue with Regional Center Experts on AI, Cyber, and Emerging Technologies

    Dialogue Episode 59 - Code, Cognition, Competition - A Dialogue with Regional Center Experts on AI, Cyber, and Emerging Technologies

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Artifical Intelligence is transforming strategic competition not simply through technological innovation, but by challenging governments, institutions, and societies to adapt faster than ever before. In Episode 59, Dr. Nate Allen, Dr. Kelsey Frazer, Dr. Sae Schatz, and Dr. Inez Miyamoto explore how AI, cyber, and emerging technologies are reshaping governance, resilience, cognition, and security across Africa, the Arctic, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 16:52
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92807
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111843240.mp3
    Length: 01:10:11
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dialogue Episode 59 - Code, Cognition, Competition - A Dialogue with Regional Center Experts on AI, Cyber, and Emerging Technologies, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Europe
    cyber
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Africa
    arctic

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