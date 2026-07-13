AFN Sasebo High Noon: Washington Guard boosts Thai Readiness

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 16, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova reports the Washington National Guard completing a three-week bilateral exchange with Thai soldiers in Chon Buri Province, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 16, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 02:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92806
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111843182.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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