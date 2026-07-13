AFN Sasebo High Noon: USPACOM Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 16, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova reports on USPACOM hosting His Excellency Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand in Hawaii, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 16, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 02:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92805
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111843175.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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