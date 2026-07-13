PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 9 2026

On this Pacific Pulse: Partner nation ships depart Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, to begin the sea phase of exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, U.S. marines conclude flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, and U.S. Army senior leaders and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force gathered to mark the start of an Engineer Civic Action Program school renovation project during Exercise Tamiok Strike 26. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 21:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92804
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111843163.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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