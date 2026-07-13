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    PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 9 2026

    PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 9 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2026

    Audio by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: Partner nation ships depart Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, to begin the sea phase of exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, U.S. marines conclude flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, and U.S. Army senior leaders and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force gathered to mark the start of an Engineer Civic Action Program school renovation project during Exercise Tamiok Strike 26. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 21:50
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92804
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111843163.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, PACIFIC PULSE: JULY 9 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Papua New Guinea
    Indopacific
    INDOPACOM
    Hawaii
    Guam

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