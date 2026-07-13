COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 15, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova reports on USPACOM hosting His Excellency Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand in Hawaii, and the Washington National Guard completing a three-week bilateral exchange with Thai soldiers in Chon Buri Province, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 15, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 23:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92800
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111843095.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST July 15, 2026: USPACOM hosts Thai Minister & Washington Guard boosts Thai Readiness, by SN Victoria Petrova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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