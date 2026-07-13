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    NEWSCAST July 15, 2026: USPACOM hosts Thai Minister & Washington Guard boosts Thai Readiness

    NEWSCAST July 15, 2026: USPACOM hosts Thai Minister & Washington Guard boosts Thai Readiness

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.14.2026

    Audio by Seaman Victoria Petrova 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 15, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova reports on USPACOM hosting His Excellency Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand in Hawaii, and the Washington National Guard completing a three-week bilateral exchange with Thai soldiers in Chon Buri Province, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 15, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 23:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92800
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111843095.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST July 15, 2026: USPACOM hosts Thai Minister & Washington Guard boosts Thai Readiness, by SN Victoria Petrova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    thailand
    AFN Sasebo
    USPACOM

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