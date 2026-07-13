NEWSCAST July 16, 2026: Guam Army National Guard Partners with Navy Helicopter Squadron & 7th Communication Battalion Conducts Bilateral Training

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 16, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand reports on Guam's Army National Guard unit partnering with Navy Helicopter Squadron in Guam, and 7th Communication Battalion conducting bilateral training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) personnel in Kumamoto, Japan, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 16, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)