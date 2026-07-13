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    Chile Marks 30 Years of Partnership at RIMPAC 2026

    Chile Marks 30 Years of Partnership at RIMPAC 2026

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    JAPAN

    07.15.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    The Chilean Navy sails alongside allies and partners during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), the world's largest international maritime exercise. Chile's first participation in RIMPAC was in 1996 and has since evolved into a relationship built on trust, interoperability, and shared commitment to partnership.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 22:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92798
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111843034.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chile Marks 30 Years of Partnership at RIMPAC 2026, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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