The Chilean Navy sails alongside allies and partners during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), the world's largest international maritime exercise. Chile's first participation in RIMPAC was in 1996 and has since evolved into a relationship built on trust, interoperability, and shared commitment to partnership.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 22:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92798
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111843034.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chile Marks 30 Years of Partnership at RIMPAC 2026, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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