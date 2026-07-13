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    Guam, Washington Enhance Readiness with Palau Partners

    Guam, Washington Enhance Readiness with Palau Partners

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    JAPAN

    07.16.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Guardsmen from the Guam National Guard and the Washington National Guard recently conducted Exercise Alupang ACE in support of Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 in Palau as part of Guam’s partnership with that country through the Department of War National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 22:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92797
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111843031.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam, Washington Enhance Readiness with Palau Partners, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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