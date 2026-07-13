Guardsmen from the Guam National Guard and the Washington National Guard recently conducted Exercise Alupang ACE in support of Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 in Palau as part of Guam’s partnership with that country through the Department of War National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 22:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92797
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111843031.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam, Washington Enhance Readiness with Palau Partners, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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