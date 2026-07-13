KYARNG G3 Podcast: Fix Bayonets | Ep. 9 SFC Reid Smith-GTC

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In Episode 9 of Fix Bayonets, U.S. Army Sgt.1st Class Reid Smith, senior operations NCO for the Garrison Training Command, joins the program to share his insights on training, life and the mythical Alpha bivouac site. He also shares his expertise and knowledge about the training sites and capabilities around Kentucky.



Host Sgt. 1st Class Clay Benningfield, leads the discussion with Smith about the training opportunities and resources available across the Kentucky Army National Guard. Their conversation highlights how units at every level — from platoons to battalions — can maximize available training areas and resources to improve lethality, readiness and survivability. Smith also breaks down the unique capabilities and geographic advantages of our key training locations across the commonwealth, including:

• Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville

• Disney Training Center in Artemus

• Hidden Valley Training Center in Stanton



The episode also explores large-scale combat operations training tools and how Soldiers can better prepare for today’s operational environment through realistic, mission-focused training.



To reach the GTC or find out more resources, email reid.s.smith2.mil@army.mil.



More on our training centers here: https://ky.ng.mil/Home/Garrison-Training-Centers/.



Visit the official website for more information on how each training site can be best utilized for your training event at http://whfrtc.ky.gov/.



For information concerning home station training resources, please contact the J3 Training LNO at: ng.ky.kyarng.list.j3-training-lno@army.mil



Fix Bayonets! = Real stories from the Kentucky National Guard.



Produced by: Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs



Location: Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, Ky.



Recorded and edited by: Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane



Date Recorded: May 27, 2026