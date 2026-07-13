AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Military and Family Life Counselor Program

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A radio spot highlighting the Military and Family Life Counselor program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. MFLCs provide free, confidential, non-medical counseling to ensure that service members and their families have the tools they need to address stressors in their life and remain mission ready. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)