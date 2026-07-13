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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Military and Family Life Counselor Program

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Military and Family Life Counselor Program

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.14.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting the Military and Family Life Counselor program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. MFLCs provide free, confidential, non-medical counseling to ensure that service members and their families have the tools they need to address stressors in their life and remain mission ready. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 04:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92792
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111841318.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Military and Family Life Counselor Program, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    counseling
    MFLC
    Families
    Airmen
    Mental Health
    Aviano Air Base

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