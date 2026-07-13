A radio spot highlighting the Military and Family Life Counselor program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. MFLCs provide free, confidential, non-medical counseling to ensure that service members and their families have the tools they need to address stressors in their life and remain mission ready. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 04:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92792
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111841318.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Military and Family Life Counselor Program, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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