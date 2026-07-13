In this episode, we analyze the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul FAR Part 12, which streamlines commercial acquisitions by reorganizing the part into lifecycle-based subparts and cutting approximately 30% of associated provisions and clauses. The discussion explores key updates such as the inclusion of construction as a commercial service, a new emphasis on mandatory priority sources, and the shift from a rigid "late is late" rule to a "good business judgment" standard for late offers. Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 09:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92790
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111841275.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 45: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 12: Simplifying Simplified Acquisitions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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