The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 45: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 12: Simplifying Simplified Acquisitions

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In this episode, we analyze the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul FAR Part 12, which streamlines commercial acquisitions by reorganizing the part into lifecycle-based subparts and cutting approximately 30% of associated provisions and clauses. The discussion explores key updates such as the inclusion of construction as a commercial service, a new emphasis on mandatory priority sources, and the shift from a rigid "late is late" rule to a "good business judgment" standard for late offers. Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.