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    The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 44: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 10 & 11: Research and Planning

    The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 44: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 10 & 11: Research and Planning

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    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, we examine how the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO) replaces rigid market research checklists with professional judgment and modular acquisition strategies designed to reduce risk. The discussion highlights the shift toward outcome-based contracting and new DFARS requirements for documenting research efforts, such as analyzing capabilities and determining if tiered evaluations are appropriate.
    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 09:54
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92788
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111841268.mp3
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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