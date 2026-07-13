The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 44: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 10 & 11: Research and Planning

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In this episode, we examine how the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO) replaces rigid market research checklists with professional judgment and modular acquisition strategies designed to reduce risk. The discussion highlights the shift toward outcome-based contracting and new DFARS requirements for documenting research efforts, such as analyzing capabilities and determining if tiered evaluations are appropriate.

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.