NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 1, 2026) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 06:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92785
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111841087.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:47
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with DJ Outlaw, by PO3 Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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