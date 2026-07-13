AFN Sasebo High Noon: Coast Guard Reopens Port of Guam

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jul.15, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rowan Dangerfield reports on the Coast Guard reopening the port of Guam in Guam recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jul. 15, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rowan Dangerfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 22:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92783
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111840877.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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