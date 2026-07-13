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    AFN Sasebo High Noon: Coast Guard Reopens Port of Guam

    AFN Sasebo High Noon: Coast Guard Reopens Port of Guam

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.14.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jul.15, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rowan Dangerfield reports on the Coast Guard reopening the port of Guam in Guam recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jul. 15, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rowan Dangerfield)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 22:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92783
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111840877.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: Coast Guard Reopens Port of Guam, by SA Rowan Dangerfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    guam
    AFN Sasebo
    Commander Fleet Activities - Sasebo"

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