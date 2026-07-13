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    Sustained Autonomous Meals in the Field

    Sustained Autonomous Meals in the Field

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    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos 

    AFN Daegu

    U.S. Army 541st Field Feeding Company deploys the Sustained Autonomous Meals system during a training exercise in Pohang, South Korea, July 15, 2026. Autonomous kitchens allow U.S. Army Culinary Specialists more flexibility due to less designated personnel needed to operate the autonomous systems compared to a traditional combat kitchen system. (U.S. Army newscast by SGT Gabriel Villalobos)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 22:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92781
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111840632.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustained Autonomous Meals in the Field, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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