Sustained Autonomous Meals in the Field

U.S. Army 541st Field Feeding Company deploys the Sustained Autonomous Meals system during a training exercise in Pohang, South Korea, July 15, 2026. Autonomous kitchens allow U.S. Army Culinary Specialists more flexibility due to less designated personnel needed to operate the autonomous systems compared to a traditional combat kitchen system. (U.S. Army newscast by SGT Gabriel Villalobos)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 22:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92781
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111840632.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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