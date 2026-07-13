Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From the AAE: The Right to Integrate

From The Army Acquisition Executive: Brent G. Ingraham
The character of warfare is changing at a pace few institutions were designed to match. Threats are cheaper, faster and more numerous. Technology that once took decades to mature now evolves in months. Our adversaries know this and are adapting accordingly.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92777
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111839804.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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From the Army Acquisition Executive: The Right to Integrate
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