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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From the AAE: The Right to Integrate

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From the AAE: The Right to Integrate

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    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    From The Army Acquisition Executive: Brent G. Ingraham
    The character of warfare is changing at a pace few institutions were designed to match. Threats are cheaper, faster and more numerous. Technology that once took decades to mature now evolves in months. Our adversaries know this and are adapting accordingly.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92777
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111839804.mp3
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From the AAE: The Right to Integrate, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ASAALT
    Army Acquisition Corps
    Army Acquisition Executive (AAE)
    Acquisition Management Professional

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