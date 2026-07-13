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    KMC Update - Burnout and Nutrition

    KMC Update - Burnout and Nutrition

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.13.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on nutrition advice with Jessie Dayton, Family Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) fitness program specialist, and tips for preventing burnout with Chap. Antoinette Stewart, 30th Medical Brigade chaplain, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 14, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 10:21
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92775
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111838929.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Burnout and Nutrition, by A1C Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Burnout
    nutrition and fitness
    mental health

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