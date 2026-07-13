KMC Update - Burnout and Nutrition

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on nutrition advice with Jessie Dayton, Family Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) fitness program specialist, and tips for preventing burnout with Chap. Antoinette Stewart, 30th Medical Brigade chaplain, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 14, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 10:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92775
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111838929.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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