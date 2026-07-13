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    AFN Naples Radio News - Kosovo Force Conduct Downed Aircraft Exercise and NATO’s Continued Support for Ukraine

    AFN Naples Radio News - Kosovo Force Conduct Downed Aircraft Exercise and NATO’s Continued Support for Ukraine

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.14.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    AFN Naples

    260714-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 14, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Kosovo Force Conduct and multinational downed aircraft exercise and NATO’s continued support for Ukraine. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 04:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92774
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111838871.mp3
    Length: 00:02:08
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Kosovo Force Conduct Downed Aircraft Exercise and NATO’s Continued Support for Ukraine, by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ukraine
    NATO

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