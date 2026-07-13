AFN Naples Radio News - Kosovo Force Conduct Downed Aircraft Exercise and NATO’s Continued Support for Ukraine

260714-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 14, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Kosovo Force Conduct and multinational downed aircraft exercise and NATO’s continued support for Ukraine. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 04:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92774
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111838871.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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