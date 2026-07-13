Radio Spot - Alert! Mass Warning Notification System

A 30-second radio spot on the Alert! Mass Warning Notification System that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 14, 2026, to July 14, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 09:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92773
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111838868.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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