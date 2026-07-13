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    AFN Aviano Radio News: CSAF and CMSAF Visit Aviano

    AFN Aviano Radio News: CSAF and CMSAF Visit Aviano

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.13.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2026. The visit included mission briefings, Airmen engagements and discussions focused on readiness, family support and quality of life initiatives that help the 31st Fighter Wing generate combat airpower from Europe’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 06:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92762
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111838511.mp3
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: CSAF and CMSAF Visit Aviano, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aviano
    Ken Wilsbach
    David Wolfe
    Italy
    CSAF
    CMSAF

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