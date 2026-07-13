A radio news story highlighting U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2026. The visit included mission briefings, Airmen engagements and discussions focused on readiness, family support and quality of life initiatives that help the 31st Fighter Wing generate combat airpower from Europe’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 06:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92762
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111838511.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: CSAF and CMSAF Visit Aviano, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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