NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 10, 2026) Radio spot promotes "Body Recomposition" a course designed to optimize health by increasing muscle gain and decreasing body fat, hosted by Health Promotion and Wellness Center Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 08:28
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92752
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111836619.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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