Summer Safety

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 10, 2026) Radio spot promotes safety procedures and procautions for heat related illness on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 04:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92747
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111836448.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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