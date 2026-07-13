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    Kanto Connection - Mental Health Support

    Kanto Connection - Mental Health Support

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    JAPAN

    07.08.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Alana Walker 

    AFN Tokyo

    This Kanto Connection newscast features Major Simmonette Reyes, the Mental Health OIC at Yokota Air Base. She speaks about the fear and courage it takes to seek mental support help.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 21:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92745
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111836305.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kanto Connection - Mental Health Support, by SrA Alana Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    mental health awareness

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