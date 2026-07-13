This Kanto Connection newscast features Major Simmonette Reyes, the Mental Health OIC at Yokota Air Base. She speaks about the fear and courage it takes to seek mental support help.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 21:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92745
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111836305.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kanto Connection - Mental Health Support, by SrA Alana Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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