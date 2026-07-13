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    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka - Keep An Eye Out For Safety

    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka - Keep An Eye Out For Safety

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    JAPAN

    07.12.2026

    Audio by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Captain Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks on keeping an eye out for safety during the summer.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 21:52
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92744
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111836183.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka - Keep An Eye Out For Safety, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Yokosuka CFAY
    SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL
    Yokosuka Base
    safety
    Yokosuka

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