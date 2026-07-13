Captain Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks on keeping an eye out for safety during the summer.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 21:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92744
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111836183.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka - Keep An Eye Out For Safety, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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