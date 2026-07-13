Typhoon Wizard TCCOR Recovery

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Logan Mason, a broadcaster with American Forces Network Okinawa, produces a radio spot about Typhoon safety awareness at Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, Okinawa, Japan, June 1, 2026. The particular spot featured advice on what not to do during Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness level Recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by Cpl. Logan B. Mason)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 21:29
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92743
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111836142.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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