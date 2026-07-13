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    Typhoon Wizard TCCOR Recovery

    Typhoon Wizard TCCOR Recovery

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.31.2026

    Audio by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Logan Mason, a broadcaster with American Forces Network Okinawa, produces a radio spot about Typhoon safety awareness at Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, Okinawa, Japan, June 1, 2026. The particular spot featured advice on what not to do during Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness level Recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by Cpl. Logan B. Mason)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 21:29
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92743
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111836142.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Wizard TCCOR Recovery, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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