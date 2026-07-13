U.S. Army Europe and Africa honored its outgoing commander, Gen. Christopher Donahue, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman John Harbut.)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 04:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92734
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832506.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Relinquishment of Command - News In One July 13, 2026, by Amn John Harbut, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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