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    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Relinquishment of Command - News In One July 13, 2026

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Relinquishment of Command - News In One July 13, 2026

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    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    07.09.2026

    Audio by Airman John Harbut 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa honored its outgoing commander, Gen. Christopher Donahue, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman John Harbut.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 04:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92734
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111832506.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Relinquishment of Command - News In One July 13, 2026, by Amn John Harbut, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN

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